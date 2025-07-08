Fort Myers Chili Dog Contest Raises Money for Autism Support on July 4th

A chili dog showdown at City Tavern was part of the Independence Day celebration in Fort Myers. The sixth yearly contest sends 100% of its proceeds to Family Initiative, which backs local autism programs. This marks a shift from past events, which backed American Legion Post 38.

"Our twin boys have autism, and we've worked with Family Initiative for seven, eight years now and just an amazing organization giving back to children and families in the autism community," said Kevin Offerman, owner of City Tavern, per WINK News.

The event started at 4 p.m., with a block party vibe with food, drinks, and live entertainment. At 6 p.m., 14 competitors put their eating skills to the test.