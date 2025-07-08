ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Lee County Sheriff Kicks Off Third Annual Teacher Supply Program

The sheriff’s office in Lee County has launched its third Clear the List program. More than 160 educators have created wish lists for their classrooms. State money barely covers essential…

Rebecca Allen
Learning equipment on the desc in classroom, teachers back-to-school season, supplies
el_clicks/ Getty Images

The sheriff's office in Lee County has launched its third Clear the List program. More than 160 educators have created wish lists for their classrooms.

State money barely covers essential items. Many teachers spend their own cash to create better spaces for students.

This program connects educators to local donors who buy supplies directly from online lists. The needs range from basic items, such as pens, copy paper, and reward stickers, to larger equipment like bins and stands for music class.

A supply drive runs July 14-25 alongside Clear the List. School officers will bring these items to Lee County Schools when teachers start preparing their rooms.

The Lee County Sheriff's Foundation accepts financial donations as well. This nonprofit takes online payments, personal checks, or cash for those who prefer giving funds instead of supplies.

Past success drives this year's effort forward. As summer winds down and fall approaches, staff expect more teachers to post their classroom needs.

Getting involved is simple. Teachers add their supply needs online, then community members pick items to buy. These supplies ship straight to the schools, ready for use.

Lee County Sheriff's Office
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
A mother and kids enjoying a fun bicycle ride together on a bike path in a green forest outdoors. Smiling and enjoying nature on a sunny warm day
Local NewsLee County Kicks off $600,000 Study To Make Bike Paths SaferRebecca Allen
Cape Coral Opens New $10M Crystal Lake Park With Beautiful Views and Water Fun
Local NewsCape Coral Opens New $10M Crystal Lake Park With Beautiful Views and Water FunRebecca Allen
Fort Myers Chili Dog Contest Raises Money for Autism Support on July 4th
Local NewsFort Myers Chili Dog Contest Raises Money for Autism Support on July 4thRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect