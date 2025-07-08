Lee County Sheriff Kicks Off Third Annual Teacher Supply Program

The sheriff's office in Lee County has launched its third Clear the List program. More than 160 educators have created wish lists for their classrooms.

State money barely covers essential items. Many teachers spend their own cash to create better spaces for students.

This program connects educators to local donors who buy supplies directly from online lists. The needs range from basic items, such as pens, copy paper, and reward stickers, to larger equipment like bins and stands for music class.

A supply drive runs July 14-25 alongside Clear the List. School officers will bring these items to Lee County Schools when teachers start preparing their rooms.

The Lee County Sheriff's Foundation accepts financial donations as well. This nonprofit takes online payments, personal checks, or cash for those who prefer giving funds instead of supplies.

Past success drives this year's effort forward. As summer winds down and fall approaches, staff expect more teachers to post their classroom needs.