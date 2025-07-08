Listen To Win: Thunder From Down Under

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Saturday, December 6th at Seminole Casino Hotel

Listen to Babs all this week to win tickets before they go on sale!

As part of the highly anticipated “Temptation Tour”, Australia’s Thunder from Down Under, the world-renowned male review, will perform at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee Saturday, Dec. 6 with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 8 p.m.

B1039 Exclusive Ticket Presale on Wednesday, July 9th with code B1039

Tickets will be available Friday, July 11 from Ticketmaster or at www.moreinparadise.com.

Attendees must be 21. Parking is free. 


  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 7/8/25 - 7/11/25/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 10a-2p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 4
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What is the prize value: $98
  • Who is providing the prize: Seminole Casino Hotel
