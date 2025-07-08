Living in the Sunshine State we have so many opportunities for amazing experiences and there's an underwater adventure I'm dying to do at The Florida Aquarium in Tampa.

I've always loved everything when it comes to marine life. I love swimming in the salt water, looking for shells, the creatures that live under the sea. And I've been mesmerized by aquariums ever since I was a kid. Growing up in Chicago, on days off from school I would beg my mom to take us down to the Shedd Aquarium. I could watch those fish all day long. I don't know how I haven't been there yet, but The Florida Aquarium in Tampa has been on my list of places to visit. In doing some research, I came across an underwater adventure there that I'm dying to do.

The Underwater Adventure I'm Dying To Do At The Florida Aquarium

A friend of mine went diving at the Georgia Aquarium not too long ago, and in talking to him about it he said "you should look closer to home, I'm sure there's something like this there." And he was right. The Florida Aquarium in Tampa offers an add-on experience called SeaTREK.

What is SeaTREK? It's a guided underwater walking tour. If you go straight to the thought of scuba diving, but that's not for you, this may be right up your alley. You'll wear a helmet that allows you breathe naturally as you're walking on the seabed. In fact, your head stays dry the entire time. To be in the water among fish and turtles sounds like an absolute dream. I can't wait to try it.

SeaTREK at The Florida Aquarium is for guests 10 and older and is $75 per person for the 1 hour experience.

I think this is such a unique experience and one that really allows you to get under the sea and up close to these amazing creatures. I can't wait to do it.