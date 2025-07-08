The Underwater Adventure I’m Dying To Do At The Florida Aquarium

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Living in the Sunshine State we have so many opportunities for amazing experiences and there’s an underwater adventure I’m dying to do at The Florida Aquarium in Tampa. I’ve always…

Living in the Sunshine State we have so many opportunities for amazing experiences and there's an underwater adventure I'm dying to do at The Florida Aquarium in Tampa.

I've always loved everything when it comes to marine life. I love swimming in the salt water, looking for shells, the creatures that live under the sea. And I've been mesmerized by aquariums ever since I was a kid. Growing up in Chicago, on days off from school I would beg my mom to take us down to the Shedd Aquarium. I could watch those fish all day long. I don't know how I haven't been there yet, but The Florida Aquarium in Tampa has been on my list of places to visit. In doing some research, I came across an underwater adventure there that I'm dying to do.

A friend of mine went diving at the Georgia Aquarium not too long ago, and in talking to him about it he said "you should look closer to home, I'm sure there's something like this there." And he was right. The Florida Aquarium in Tampa offers an add-on experience called SeaTREK.

What is SeaTREK? It's a guided underwater walking tour. If you go straight to the thought of scuba diving, but that's not for you, this may be right up your alley. You'll wear a helmet that allows you breathe naturally as you're walking on the seabed. In fact, your head stays dry the entire time. To be in the water among fish and turtles sounds like an absolute dream. I can't wait to try it.

SeaTREK at The Florida Aquarium is for guests 10 and older and is $75 per person for the 1 hour experience.

I think this is such a unique experience and one that really allows you to get under the sea and up close to these amazing creatures. I can't wait to do it.

Find more info about SeaTREK at The Florida Aquarium here

Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
