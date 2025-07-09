Code Violations Plague North Fort Myers Shell Factory as Property Crumbles

Lee County officials have set a Monday code enforcement hearing for the Shell Factory, citing its crumbling roof and broken signs. The site faces mounting fines unless fixed.

"I think somebody needs to go in and reevaluate the situation and realize that there are still people who live near the Shell Factory, and they need to step it up and get it fixed," said North Fort Myers resident Tiffany Potthoff per WINK News.

Nearby residents fear for their safety. Potthoff voiced her concerns: "You drive by, you worry about, like, the sign falling. You're worrying about debris falling, hopefully, God forbid, we don't have any hurricanes coming up."

The site sits bare, stripped of its attractions. A padlock keeps the main structure shut tight, while grass grows wild across the grounds.

For many locals, watching the decay stirs up old memories. "It breaks my heart, you know, it's been there my whole life. I used to have the machines put out the little dinosaurs. And we were kids, we would always run to go get, you know, plastic toys. It was a happy place, it really was," said David Ertle, another North Fort Myers resident.