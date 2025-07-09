Sabrina Carpenter’s London Show Lights Up with Ayo Edebiri and Clairo’s Viral “Apple” Dance

At BST Hyde Park in London, during Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet World Tour, an unexpected twist lit up the stage. Ayo Edebiri and Clairo burst onto the scene, breaking into the now-famous Apple dance.

"Wait. Who are you guys?" Carpenter asked as police sirens wailed through the planned arrest scene, according to Prime Timer.

The viral dance, set to Charli XCX's track "Apple" from her 2024 album, Brat, keeps things simple. Dancers roll their bodies and hold up make-believe apples over their heads. "So it's close, it's just a different show. But I was going to try to help y'all out to make it less weird for you," Carpenter told the crowd as she sang Charli XCX's hit track.

This fake arrest is now a staple in the "Manchild" singer's shows. Stars like Salma Hayek and Millie Bobby Brown have popped up in the arrest scene before. Yet Clairo stands alone as the only guest who showed up both nights in London, turning each packed show into something special.

The stage buzzed with talent that night. Beabadoobee, Luvcat, and Olivia Dean took turns wowing the crowd. Then, in a blast from the past, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon and John Taylor stepped up to play their 1982 classic "Hungry Like the Wolf."

The Apple dance gathered mixed reactions from fans. One viewer wrote on X: "This isn't a concert anymore — it's an extended universe with lore and side quests." "Theyre so funny for this whatfgdfg," another user joked.

Meanwhile, some didn't find the moment amusing, claiming it's gone on way too long. "Ok this whole Apple dance needs to get wrapped up because it's been over a year now and they're milking it," an unimpressed fan fired on social media. A second user added, "free us from brat."

The night brought 2024's stars together in one spot. There was Charli XCX with her Brat album, Carpenter's tour in full swing, and Edebiri fresh from The Bear season 3. Her role as sous-chef, Syd, helped push the show to earn 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.