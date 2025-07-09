S’mores Overload? Not with This Genius Hershey’s Kit from Target

Man, I swear this has got to be the Summer of S’mores. My daughter has been on a full-blown marshmallow mission lately—asking me to buy every s’mores-flavored snack under the sun. I’m talking s’mores cereal, s’mores Pop-Tarts, and even that new McDonald’s S’mores McFlurry. She’s been going all in on the theme. But then I stopped and asked her something:

“Have you ever actually had a real s’mores? Like, the kind you roast over a fire with actual sticks and actual smoke… camping style?”

She blinked. “Of course I have!” she said. But I wasn’t convinced. I could barely get that kid to go outside, let alone roast a marshmallow over open flames. That’s when it hit me:

Let’s have an actual s’mores night. Like the real thing.

So off to Target I went, fully prepared to buy graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate bars individually. But then, BOOM—there it was, shining like a campfire in the night: the Hershey’s S’mores Kit. It had everything in one box—four chocolate bars, a whole pack of graham crackers, and a bag of marshmallows. Genius! No more buying giant bags of stuff I’ll never finish. Let’s be real, after one or two s’mores, you’re good. It’s sweet and it’s sticky. It’s enough.

S’mores Success:

Now, I wasn’t about to drive out to the woods, so I busted out the old camping tent from the garage (still in the box, never used) and popped it up in the empty lot next to our backyard. After about 3.5 hours of trying to figure it out (shout out to YouTube tutorials), we had our “campsite” ready to go.

Then came the fire. I found a couple leftover Yule logs from Christmas (don’t judge me), grabbed my fire starter kit, and got that baby blazing. Yeah, maybe using a Christmas log for a summer s’mores night wasn’t the best idea, but hey—I used to drink from the garden hose as a kid. I’ll survive.

We roasted marshmallows, smashed them between the graham crackers and chocolate, and let me tell you—they were amazing. No weird taste. Just good old-fashioned s’mores goodness. And guess what? No leftover boxes of crackers or half-used bags of marshmallows cluttering up the pantry.

Of course, my daughter tapped out after 15 minutes and ran back inside. Camping wasn’t really her thing. But that’s okay.

I had my s’mores.

And for one sweet summer night, we made a memory.