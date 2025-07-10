James Gunn’s Superman Is the Best Man of Steel Movie Yet

After what felt like forever, the day finally came—I got to see James Gunn’s Superman. This new movie had my expectations flying high, and let me tell you something: he absolutely got Superman right.

Now, you should probably know this—I’m a HUGE Superman fan. Like, big time. I’ve watched every Superman movie ever made, from the iconic Christopher Reeve to Brandon Routh in Superman Returns, and of course, Henry Cavill in Man of Steel. Each of those guys brought something unique to the cape, and I respect them all. But as of today… I think I’ve found my Superman.

David Corenswet IS the Man of Steel. He’s everything I’ve always imagined Superman to be—strong, hopeful, kind, and somehow human even when he’s doing godlike stuff. When he flies, you believe it. And when he talks, you feel it. Or when he smiles, you know you’re safe. That’s James Gunn’s Superman.

And don’t even get me started on Krypto. His super-dog was a total scene-stealer! Every time he showed up, I swear the whole theater let out an “Awww!”—and I might’ve been the loudest one. And then there’s Lois Lane—Rachel Brosnahan absolutely crushed it. She’s smart, bold, and holds her own even when she’s standing next to a guy who can bench-press a falling building. Their chemistry was electric.

James Gunn’s Superman Shines Bright:

James Gunn’s Superman felt like a comic book came to life—like classic Silver Age Superman mixed with a fresh, modern story. And here’s the best part: you don’t need to watch ten other DC movies to get it. You can just show up, sit down, and enjoy it.

There was one guy snoring during the seventh Naked Gun trailer (seriously), and he left five minutes into the movie. Maybe bad tacos? Probably a Snyder fan. Either way, he missed out.

Look, no movie’s perfect, and yeah, the comic book nerd in me had a couple tiny nitpicks. But at the end of the day? This movie made me believe a man can fly.

9.5 out of 10. Hope, heart, and a whole lotta hero.