ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

James Gunn’s Superman Is the Best Man of Steel Movie Yet

I walked into the theater a grown adult and walked out a wide-eyed kid, convinced I could tie a towel around my neck and fly home.

Budman
James Gunn’s Superman is a nearly perfect reboot that captures the heart, hope, and heroism of the Man of Steel.
Budman's iPhone

After what felt like forever, the day finally came—I got to see  James Gunn’s Superman. This new movie had my expectations flying high, and let me tell you something: he absolutely got Superman right.

Now, you should probably know this—I’m a HUGE Superman fan. Like, big time. I’ve watched every Superman movie ever made, from the iconic Christopher Reeve to Brandon Routh in Superman Returns, and of course, Henry Cavill in Man of Steel. Each of those guys brought something unique to the cape, and I respect them all. But as of today… I think I’ve found my Superman.

David Corenswet IS the Man of Steel. He’s everything I’ve always imagined Superman to be—strong, hopeful, kind, and somehow human even when he’s doing godlike stuff. When he flies, you believe it. And when he talks, you feel it. Or when he smiles, you know you’re safe. That’s James Gunn’s Superman.

And don’t even get me started on Krypto. His super-dog was a total scene-stealer! Every time he showed up, I swear the whole theater let out an “Awww!”—and I might’ve been the loudest one. And then there’s Lois Lane—Rachel Brosnahan absolutely crushed it. She’s smart, bold, and holds her own even when she’s standing next to a guy who can bench-press a falling building. Their chemistry was electric.

James Gunn’s Superman Shines Bright:

James Gunn’s Superman felt like a comic book came to life—like classic Silver Age Superman mixed with a fresh, modern story. And here’s the best part: you don’t need to watch ten other DC movies to get it. You can just show up, sit down, and enjoy it.

There was one guy snoring during the seventh Naked Gun trailer (seriously), and he left five minutes into the movie. Maybe bad tacos? Probably a Snyder fan. Either way, he missed out.

Look, no movie’s perfect, and yeah, the comic book nerd in me had a couple tiny nitpicks. But at the end of the day? This movie made me believe a man can fly.

9.5 out of 10. Hope, heart, and a whole lotta hero.

Go see it. Trust me.

DCUJames GunnMan of SteelMoviessuperheroesSuperman
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
It's so wild to think that the second the Fourth of July is over, it's time to start thinking about autumn and fall colors.
Human InterestFlorida’s Best Spot to See Fall ColorsAnne Erickson
Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus applaudes during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Valencia at Allianz Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 10Michael Garaventa
Couple having a dinner inside a restaurant. Banksying is the latest toxic dating trend where one emotionally withdraws from the relationship even before a break up
Human Interest‘Banksying’ is Leaving People Blindsided and Heartbroken: Know this Latest Toxic Dating Trend
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect