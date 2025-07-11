It's always a bummer when something you love disappears from a menu, but a fan favorite is back at McDonald's and I couldn't be more excited.

When I was working up in Wisconsin, there was a McDonald's right on the corner where I would get on the interstate. I would go to either Chicago or Milwaukee for a concert a good 4 times a week, so stopping at McD's was a regular thing for me and I'd always get a snack wrap. It was just enough to get some food in my belly ahead of the drive and they were always so delicious. And then they went away. I know I wasn't the only one bummed by this. But yesterday, July 10, was a big day. Because the snack wrap is back baby!

A Fan Favorite Is Back At McDonald's And I Couldn't Be More Excited

As soon as I heard that the snack wrap was coming to McDonald's I had a countdown going. Now, they do have some competition with Burger King offering the Royal Crispy Wrap, plus wraps at Sonic, Wendy's and Popeyes. But there is something about the snack wrap that reigns supreme. Why McDonald's took them off the menu back in 2016 I'll never know, but the past is the past. I want to focus now on the fact that they're back. So of course I had to go and get some for lunch yesterday. And let me tell you, it's everything I remembered about them and more.

Now, I will say that back in the day, they did offer a grilled chicken version and this time it didn't appear that way. I didn't think to ask though, so I'll make sure to double check next time. But the crispy version hit the spot. The lettuce, tomato, chicken, cheese and ranch all wrapped up in a tortilla hit the spot. It's the perfect snack. Or you can make it a meal like I did with 2 of them for a great lunch.