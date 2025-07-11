BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Tyla Team Up for Summer Music Video for “When I’m with You”

Lisa from Blackpink and Tyla have dropped their video for "When I'm with You." The track, which comes from Lisa's first solo album, Alter Ego, showcases their styles in fresh ways.

Director Olivia De Camps shot the video in blistering summer weather. According to News Break, "the Olivia De Camps-directed visual shows the duo dancing amid 'the hottest summer ever recorded'." The video also features them dancing at a midnight swim party, sitting on blocks of ice, and moving through a sudden storm.

Lisa's Alter Ego, released in February, buzzes with star power. You can hear Rosalía's vocals in "New Woman" while Doja Cat and Raye collaborate with the Thailand-born artist on "Born Again." The album features hits such as "Rockstar," "Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)," and "Fxck Up the World."

2025 keeps Lisa moving fast. She also recently completed recording with Maroon 5 on "Priceless," her second major collaboration this year. The track, which debuted at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100, showcases her range as an artist.

The video for "When I'm with You" was released on YouTube this May. You can see both performers showcasing their skills through bright, summer-filled scenes that pop with energy.

Lisa and Tyla stand out in their own way. Starting with bright sunlight, the scenes switched to a dark night and pool party scenes toward the end. Cool water splashes against hot concrete, while ice melts under studio lights.

Their dance moves also take center stage, as both stars are active performers. Lisa is the main dancer in Blackpink, and Tyla went viral for her moves in her hit track "Water." The choreography quickly became a popular TikTok dance trend.

The video cuts quickly between solo spots and builds up to shared routines that snap with precision. At the end, rain pours down as they nail one last perfect sequence.