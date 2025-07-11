Greek Restaurant Violi Set To Launch 350-Seat Spot at North Naples’ Mercato

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
This fall, a new Greek dining spot will take over the former Bravo Italian Kitchen space at 9110 Strada Place in Mercato. The 6,500-square-foot venue marks DineAmic Hospitality's latest venture in Southwest Florida.

"We have spent many years in Naples and have always felt a deep connection to this city," said DineAmic co-founder Luke Stoioff, according to Gulfshore Business. "After the success of Lyra in Chicago, we're excited to bring the warmth of Greek hospitality to Southwest Florida."

Guests can dine on a sun-drenched 1,500-square-foot patio next to Mercato's Piazza. Award-winning Top Chef Greece victor Athinagoras Kostakos will lead the kitchen staff.

Wood smoke and flames will bring life to signature plates like grilled lamb chops and charred octopus. Fresh Mediterranean branzino and crispy spanakopitakia round out the menu. Behind the bar, mixologists will craft unique drinks, including their Mykonian Mezz — a bold mix of mezcal and yellow chartreuse. Greek wines will flow freely.

"We wanted to bring a true taste of Greece to Naples while embracing the relaxed, inviting atmosphere of a traditional taverna," said David Rekhson to Gulfshore Business.

This new spot joins DineAmic's growing list of Greek eateries, which includes Chicago's Lyra and the first Violi that opened in Oak Brook Village last year.

More food options are coming to Mercato next year. The complex will welcome its first Shake Shack, while Pura Vida Miami and Pure Green juice bar plan their debuts.

