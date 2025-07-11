Three New International Restaurants Open in Naples Over Fourth of July Weekend

Naples saw three new dining locations open during Independence Day weekend. The newcomers bring Mexican, Spanish, and Indian flavors to town with 1942 Mexican Grill, Paella's Mediterranean Fusion, and Magic Masala Indian Cuisine.

1942 Mexican Grill launched on July 4, 2025, in Wiggins Pass Crossing with a vast selection of dishes. "It's going to be unique to Naples," said co-owner Jose Reyes per Gulfshore Business.

This Mexican kitchen whips up street tacos and mixed drinks. Their star dish is the pizza birria — tortillas bathed in rich consomme, stuffed with melted cheese and meat. Guests can pick from seven margarita varieties, either frozen or rocks-style.

Just a day later, Paella's Mediterranean Fusion opened in Naples Towne Centre South. At the helm is Chef Juan Perez, who spent a decade leading the kitchen at Lamoraga. His menu stars four distinct paellas: a house mix with saffron rice and sea treasures, an inky black version, a hearty meat lover's option, and one for plant eaters.

Magic Masala Indian Cuisine opened on July 6, 2025, near Davis and Collier Boulevards. Chef Dileep Bare and his wife Ramitha run this spot, which serves Indian cooking. Their kitchen turns out hundreds of dishes, plus dozens of weekend breakfast choices.