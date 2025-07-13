This Day in Top 40 History: July 13

From breakthrough chart-toppers to epic live broadcasts, July 13th as a great day for Top 40 and Adult Contemporary music. In fact, one of the biggest and most notorious concerts in music history took place on July 13th and continues to be documented

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Songs that reached peak success on this date, marking key shifts in pop and AC radio.

1959: Paul Anka's “Lonely Boy” shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on July 13, launching a four‑week reign and cementing Anka's status as a teen idol.

Paul Anka's “Lonely Boy” shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on July 13, launching a four‑week reign and cementing Anka's status as a teen idol. 1983: Lionel Richie's “All Night Long (All Night)," topped the Hot 100 for two weeks beginning July 13, showcasing how dance‑infused pop could bridge AC and Top 40 audiences.

Lionel Richie's “All Night Long (All Night)," topped the Hot 100 for two weeks beginning July 13, showcasing how dance‑infused pop could bridge AC and Top 40 audiences. 2024: Hozier's “Too Sweet” reached Billboard's Hot AC chart on July 13. This song highlighted the format's growing desire for artists who combined genres while pulling soulful and alternative-influenced sounds.

Cultural Milestones

Events and releases on this date are noted beyond the charts as influencing music and society.

1985: Live Aid Benefit Concerts broadcasted on radio and television from London's Wembley Stadium and Philadelphia's JFK Stadium on July 13, Live Aid united global superstars, including Queen, U2, and Madonna, while raising over $100 million for famine relief.

Live Aid Benefit Concerts broadcasted on radio and television from London's Wembley Stadium and Philadelphia's JFK Stadium on July 13, Live Aid united global superstars, including Queen, U2, and Madonna, while raising over $100 million for famine relief. 2023: Mid‑July radio playlists began featuring viral hits like Morgan Wallen's “Last Night,” demonstrating how social media trends now drive both Top 40 and AC airwaves.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable studio cuts and live showcases that debuted or took place on July 13.

1985 : Queen's Live Aid set led by Freddie Mercury's legendary “Radio Ga Ga” moment remains a gold standard for live rock performance. Mercury was advised not to sing by his doctor for this performance, as he was extremely ill. Queen performed for 21 minutes and has been voted as the best live show of all time.

: Queen's Live Aid set led by Freddie Mercury's legendary “Radio Ga Ga” moment remains a gold standard for live rock performance. Mercury was advised not to sing by his doctor for this performance, as he was extremely ill. Queen performed for 21 minutes and has been voted as the best live show of all time. 1985: U2's impassioned “Bad” performance at Live Aid on July 13 spotlighted the band's arena‑ready anthems and reinforced AC's later acceptance of earnest rock ballads.

U2's impassioned “Bad” performance at Live Aid on July 13 spotlighted the band's arena‑ready anthems and reinforced AC's later acceptance of earnest rock ballads. 2021: On July 13 of the pandemic era, artists like Billie Eilish and Coldplay announced virtual benefit concerts to be scheduled later in September, showing how live‑show traditions adapted to digital platforms. This announced shows began to collect funding to support poverty, climate change, and the COVID pandemic, among other social issues.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Shifts in how music is measured, broadcast, and monetized—some marked by anniversaries on this date.

1985: Live Aid pioneered real‑time, cross‑continental concert broadcasts, foreshadowing today's livestreaming and global music events. This was the first concert to take place in multiple locations simultaneously. The two primary locations were Philadelphia, USA, and London, UK, although other countries participated, such as the USSR, Australia, Canada, Japan, and West Germany.

Live Aid pioneered real‑time, cross‑continental concert broadcasts, foreshadowing today's livestreaming and global music events. This was the first concert to take place in multiple locations simultaneously. The two primary locations were Philadelphia, USA, and London, UK, although other countries participated, such as the USSR, Australia, Canada, Japan, and West Germany. 2013: Billboard added YouTube streams to Hot 100 calculations, reflecting how on‑demand viewing reshapes chart outcomes.