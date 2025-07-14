Backstreet Boys Kick Off Las Vegas Residency with an Outer Space Theme

Oh my God, they’re back again! Backstreet Boys kicked off their highly anticipated Las Vegas residency at Sphere, and let’s just say it was out of this world, literally and figuratively. The boys blasted off into Sin City with a cosmic-themed show that had millennial fans screaming like they’re teenagers again. Complete with spacecraft visuals, the Backstreet Boys’ outer space concept is the perfect metaphor for their career: “Larger Than Life.”

Backstreet Boys: Into the Millennium’s Opening Night

Billboard reported that the 90’s boy band composed of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson, performed tracks from their Millennium album, released in 1999. The album earned the group five Grammy nominations and became their best-selling album of all time. Backstreet Boys also performed their latest song “Hey” and other tracks from their other albums like Black & Blue.

Highlights of the Show

Aside from the fans wearing all white ensembles as a nod to the Millennium’s album cover, here are some of the highlights of the Backstreet Boys’ residency opening show.

The visual element of the show is stunning. The out-of-space theme matched the 1999 album. During their performance of “I Want It That Way” and “Get Down (You’re The One for Me),” the boys are on a floating platform, with a giant mirror ball and countless video squares stacked to the top of the venue.

The fans had a chance to interact with the band because of the catwalks installed, allowing the members to walk and interact with the crowd during the show.

The childhood photos of the members flashed on the screen during the emotional rendition of their song “The Perfect Fan” which is a song for mothers. The members weren’t able to control their emotions, Richardson missed some opening lyrics, while Littrell pinched his nose to prevent tears from falling.

Richardson said (via USA Today), “We are full of gratitude tonight.” McLean added, “I’ve cried at least four times tonight already.”

If you missed the opening night, don’t worry, the boys will still be available for the following dates at the Sphere, Las Vegas:

July 18 (Friday)

July 19 (Saturday)

July 20 (Sunday)

July 25 (Friday)

July 26 (Saturday)

July 27 (Sunday)

August 1 (Friday)

August 2 (Saturday)

August 3 (Sunday)

August 8 (Friday)

August 9 (Saturday)

August 10 (Sunday)

August 15 (Friday)

August 16 (Saturday)

August 17 (Sunday)

August 23 (Friday)

August 24 (Saturday)

August 25 (Sunday)