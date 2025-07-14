Lee County Schools Cut Teacher Shortages in Half Over the Past Year

The number of empty teaching spots in Lee County schools dropped sharply, from almost 300 at this time last year to 159 currently. It's the closest the district has come to full staffing in years.

With 123 eligible educators ready to start, most vacant spots will soon be filled. Staff members now focus on matching these teachers to four specific schools with pressing needs.

"We have, you know, almost 100 schools, and it's really taking all of us to recruit our teachers," said Shanna Johnston, chief human resources officer for Lee County Schools, per WINK News.

Success came through teamwork between staff and principals and the recruitment team at job fairs.

"Our expectation is that every student deserves to have a certified teacher in front of them. So, so far, we are not filling them yet with guest teachers," Johnston told WINK News.