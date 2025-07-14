ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Sun Splash Unveils $4M Wave Pool With Plans for NFL Games

Cape Coral’s Sun Splash Family Waterpark opened its new 12,000-square-foot wave pool on July 3, 2025. The $4 million addition marks a big step up for Southwest Florida’s water attractions….

Rebecca Allen
Smiling girl have fun sliding down on yellow inflatable ring with hands up in aqua park summer time concept. Florida Resorts With Waterparks
Getty Royalty Free

Cape Coral's Sun Splash Family Waterpark opened its new 12,000-square-foot wave pool on July 3, 2025. The $4 million addition marks a big step up for Southwest Florida's water attractions.

Paradise Cove features adjustable wave patterns in its 160,000-gallon basin. "The wave pool has seven different wave patterns and I haven't learned them all yet," said Ron McKenzie, Sun Splash chief marketing officer, according to the Cape Coral Breeze.

Waves crash and roll for 15 minutes, and then the water calms for 7 minutes before starting again. 

By the end of August, a 16-foot Jumbo Tro screen will be installed. Visitors will be able to float in tubes or lounge on deck while watching movies and NFL matchups.

The upgraded area luxury cabanas, along with expanded seating and shade. Swimmers can stroll into the water on a sloped entry, just like at the beach.

"Not every guest is a strong swimmer. We want to offer something for all different abilities," McKenzie said per the Cape Coral Breeze.

The park is open daily throughout July and August, and will continue to operate at least two days per week through November.

Cape Coralwater park
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Happy diverse kids, junior school children embracing female teacher appreciating and thanking educator in classroom
Local NewsLee County Schools Cut Teacher Shortages in Half Over the Past YearRebecca Allen
Close-up of fingerprints on a fingerprint card, forensic examination, registration of criminals
Local NewsLee County Sheriff’s Office Gives Out Free Child Fingerprinting Kits To Help Keep Kids SafeRebecca Allen
Naples coastal neighborhoods aerial drone photo
Local NewsThree New International Restaurants Open in Naples Over Fourth of July WeekendRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect