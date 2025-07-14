Sun Splash Unveils $4M Wave Pool With Plans for NFL Games

Cape Coral's Sun Splash Family Waterpark opened its new 12,000-square-foot wave pool on July 3, 2025. The $4 million addition marks a big step up for Southwest Florida's water attractions.

Paradise Cove features adjustable wave patterns in its 160,000-gallon basin. "The wave pool has seven different wave patterns and I haven't learned them all yet," said Ron McKenzie, Sun Splash chief marketing officer, according to the Cape Coral Breeze.

Waves crash and roll for 15 minutes, and then the water calms for 7 minutes before starting again.

By the end of August, a 16-foot Jumbo Tro screen will be installed. Visitors will be able to float in tubes or lounge on deck while watching movies and NFL matchups.

The upgraded area luxury cabanas, along with expanded seating and shade. Swimmers can stroll into the water on a sloped entry, just like at the beach.

"Not every guest is a strong swimmer. We want to offer something for all different abilities," McKenzie said per the Cape Coral Breeze.