Florida Man Adds Bleach to Booze and Beauty Products in Bizarre Breakup

A Florida man was arrested after admitting to putting bleach in his ex-girlfriend’s vodka and skincare products during a breakup gone completely off the rails.

Love does not equal bleach… You know, when it comes to breakups, most people just go the usual route—maybe a long talk, some crying, a little ghosting, or at worst, a passive-aggressive Facebook status. But not Florida Man. Nope. He always takes things a few dozen steps too far, and this time, it landed him in handcuffs and on every morning show in the state.

According to FOX35, It happened in Deltona, where 23-year-old Edwin Guzman decided that rather than moving on with dignity, he’d go full evil villain. This dude had his ex-girlfriend stop by and grab the rest of her things (because, you know, closure), and thankfully, she brought backup—her uncle, who might just be the unsung hero of this toxic tale.

Naturally, tensions were high, and someone got the idea to take a little edge off with a quick shot of vodka. Harmless, right? Except not when Edwin’s involved. That bottle of Tito’s? It wasn’t just a handle of heartbreak—it had been laced with bleach. BLEACH. Who does that? You can break up like an adult, or you can end up facing a felony charge for attempted poisoning. Edwin chose poorly.

Bleach Couldn't Clean this Relationship:

And he didn’t stop there. No sir. Because apparently, if you’re going to sabotage a woman’s emotional well-being, why not go for her skincare routine too? Deputies say he poured bleach into her facial products. Her facial products. Not only did he try to hurt her from the inside out, he went after her glow-up. The audacity.

Authorities caught on quickly after the uncle, mid-shot, noticed something was wrong. (Shout out to that man’s taste buds.) When they confronted Edwin, he straight-up admitted it all over the phone like it was no big deal. News flash, Edwin—it is a big deal. You're not just a bad ex, you're a bleach bandit with a felony record.