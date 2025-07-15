ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Rachel Zegler Says “Cowboy Like Me” is Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song

During a fan meeting outside London's Palladium theater, Rachel Zegler picked "Cowboy Like Me" as her all-time favorite Taylor Swift track. The song comes from Swift's 2020 album, Evermore.

Queen Quadri
A split image of Rachel Zegler attending the "West Side Story" New York Premiere at Rose Theater on the left and Taylor Swift attending the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 on the right.
Roy Rochlin/Stringer via Getty Images / Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

During a fan meeting outside London's Palladium theater, Rachel Zegler picked "Cowboy Like Me" as her all-time favorite Taylor Swift track. The song comes from Swift's 2020 album, Evermore.

After her role as Eva Perón in the musical Evita, the 24-year-old met with fans. Since most fans know she's a Swiftie, one of them popped the question, asking what her most-loved track of the artist is. After a brief contemplation, she answered "Cowboy Like Me,"  as reported by Hindustan Times

When she named the song, the crowd burst into excited shouts, moved by the unexpected choice. Fans also took notice on social media, as her pick sparked chatter across X (formerly Twitter).

"Love when someone doesn't say Blank Space or Style for once," one fan posted, while another wrote, "I love that she's such a genuine Swiftie," as noted in The News.

Her choice stands out, especially because Evermore sits in a quieter spot among Swift's work. It's the eighth album Swift put out, hitting stores in winter 2020.

The "Blank Space" singer's music runs deep with Zegler. Just days ago, she belted out "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" — a cut from Taylor's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. This happened right before she watched Sabrina Carpenter take the stage at BST Hyde Park.

Want to see the Hunger Games star live? She's at the London Palladium performing in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical, Evita, from July 15 until September 6. It's her latest stage work since lighting up screens in West Side Story and The Hunger Games.

Want to catch Rachel Zegler's performance live? You can find all details on the upcoming shows and buy tickets from the official Evita musical website.

Rachel ZeglerTaylor Swift
Queen QuadriWriter






