HM Restaurant Group Opens Waterfront Event Space at Historic Fort Myers Beach Location

At San Carlos Island, HM Restaurant Group has launched Bayside at Bonita Fish Company. The new spot fits 150 guests for cocktail events in a mix of indoor and outdoor…

Rebecca Allen
HM Restaurant Group, the owner and operator of Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille and Dixie Fish Company, has announced the acquisition of the iconic Bonita Bill’s Waterfront Restaurant & Bar.
HM Restaurant Group

At San Carlos Island, HM Restaurant Group has launched Bayside at Bonita Fish Company. The new spot fits 150 guests for cocktail events in a mix of indoor and outdoor areas, with views across Matanzas Pass from the former Bonita Bill's site.

"We're excited to introduce Bayside at Bonita Fish Company, a new space for private celebrations and community events," said Joe Harrity, HM Restaurant Group partner, according to Fort Myers Beach Talk. "It's a picturesque venue for a variety of occasions, from weddings and smaller charity events to company, birthday, and holiday parties."

In early 2025, the group spent $5.5 million on the waterfront site and nearby lots. Workers installed new roofing, new ceilings, updated floors, and modern restrooms. Now, the space welcomes dinner parties of up to 70 guests.

The full restaurant will welcome 300 guests across its spaces. Plans include music every day, a big bar in the middle, and food service from morning to night. 

The site's story started in 1926 as Bonita Fish House. For nearly 100 years, locals made it their favorite spot.

Fort Myers Beach
Rebecca AllenWriter
