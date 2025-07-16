HM Restaurant Group Opens Waterfront Event Space at Historic Fort Myers Beach Location

At San Carlos Island, HM Restaurant Group has launched Bayside at Bonita Fish Company. The new spot fits 150 guests for cocktail events in a mix of indoor and outdoor areas, with views across Matanzas Pass from the former Bonita Bill's site.

"We're excited to introduce Bayside at Bonita Fish Company, a new space for private celebrations and community events," said Joe Harrity, HM Restaurant Group partner, according to Fort Myers Beach Talk. "It's a picturesque venue for a variety of occasions, from weddings and smaller charity events to company, birthday, and holiday parties."

In early 2025, the group spent $5.5 million on the waterfront site and nearby lots. Workers installed new roofing, new ceilings, updated floors, and modern restrooms. Now, the space welcomes dinner parties of up to 70 guests.

The full restaurant will welcome 300 guests across its spaces. Plans include music every day, a big bar in the middle, and food service from morning to night.