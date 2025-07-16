ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Sydney Sweeney’s Lingerie Line Backed by Jeff Bezos and Wife Lauren Sánchez

If you’ve ever wondered why Sydney Sweeney is invited to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sànchez’s wedding, she’s just actually getting chummy with her investors. Reports circulated that the Anyone But You actress…

Yvette Delacruz
Sydney Sweeney attends the "Echo Valley" European Premiere at the BFI Southbank wearing a baby blue dress
Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

If you’ve ever wondered why Sydney Sweeney is invited to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sànchez’s wedding, she’s just actually getting chummy with her investors. Reports circulated that the Anyone But You actress will launch a lingerie line with the newlyweds financially backing her.  

Sydney Sweeney in Business with the Bezos  

According to Us Weekly, Sweeney’s new lingerie line will be released “very soon,” with Sànchez and Bezos as her investors. The source told the outlet, “This has been a huge project for her and something she’s been working on for the last year.”  

Sweeney might have been more known as an actress with her successful TV show Euphoria and several films, but the 27-year-old is serious about growing her business empire. Serving as a global ambassador for numerous brands, she also released products with Dr. Squatch and Frankies Bikinis.  

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Sweeney revealed she’s a workaholic. “I love working. I love having to juggle multiple things at the same time. I don’t really sleep much, but I do best when I don’t sleep much.”  

Rooted in Childhood  

The Madame Web actress revealed her motivation for working hard. She said, “I knew that I could never actually fail because, I mean, on a very broad scale, my family did lose everything. They did get a divorce. Whether or not that was because of coming [to Los Angeles], it definitely was a catalyst for it. So I knew I had to succeed in some capacity so that it wasn’t for nothing,” per Glamour.  

She added, “It’s a weird feeling when people are like, ‘Oh, you’re successful,’ or say, ‘You’ve made it.’ It doesn’t feel like that because there’s so much more I want to accomplish and achieve. I feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface of what I’d like to do in my life.”  

Sweeney will next be seen in the psychological thriller, The Housemaid, alongside Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Mark Grossman.  

The Housemaid is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25.  

jeff bezosLauren SanchezSydney Sweeney
Yvette DelacruzWriter
Related Stories
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health
EntertainmentSelena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Wedding Plans Revealed
Ariana Grande speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2025// Josh Gad attends the premiere of HBO's "Avenue 5" at Avalon Theater
EntertainmentAriana Grande and Josh Gad Join ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ MovieKayla Morgan
View of an Emmys statue during the 74th Primetime Emmys Press Preview at the Television Academy on September 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Entertainment2025 Emmy Nominations: Full ListErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect