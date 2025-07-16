Sydney Sweeney’s Lingerie Line Backed by Jeff Bezos and Wife Lauren Sánchez

If you’ve ever wondered why Sydney Sweeney is invited to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sànchez’s wedding, she’s just actually getting chummy with her investors. Reports circulated that the Anyone But You actress will launch a lingerie line with the newlyweds financially backing her.

Sydney Sweeney in Business with the Bezos

According to Us Weekly, Sweeney’s new lingerie line will be released “very soon,” with Sànchez and Bezos as her investors. The source told the outlet, “This has been a huge project for her and something she’s been working on for the last year.”

Sweeney might have been more known as an actress with her successful TV show Euphoria and several films, but the 27-year-old is serious about growing her business empire. Serving as a global ambassador for numerous brands, she also released products with Dr. Squatch and Frankies Bikinis.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Sweeney revealed she’s a workaholic. “I love working. I love having to juggle multiple things at the same time. I don’t really sleep much, but I do best when I don’t sleep much.”

Rooted in Childhood

The Madame Web actress revealed her motivation for working hard. She said, “I knew that I could never actually fail because, I mean, on a very broad scale, my family did lose everything. They did get a divorce. Whether or not that was because of coming [to Los Angeles], it definitely was a catalyst for it. So I knew I had to succeed in some capacity so that it wasn’t for nothing,” per Glamour.

She added, “It’s a weird feeling when people are like, ‘Oh, you’re successful,’ or say, ‘You’ve made it.’ It doesn’t feel like that because there’s so much more I want to accomplish and achieve. I feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface of what I’d like to do in my life.”

Sweeney will next be seen in the psychological thriller, The Housemaid, alongside Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Mark Grossman.