Four Deaths from Flesh-Eating Bacteria Reported in Florida as Cases Rise

Vibrio vulnificus killed eleven people in Florida this summer, taking four lives across Hillsborough, Bay, Broward, and St. Johns counties.

These cases show ongoing risks following last year's major outbreak. In 2024, Florida saw 82 cases and 19 deaths. This year in 2025, new infections have hit Duval, Escambia, Lee, Manatade, Santa Rosa, and Walton counties.

"Locals are often more aware of brackish water risks than newcomers to Florida," said Dr. John Sinnott to Fox 13 News.

The deadly bacteria spreads in two ways: eating raw shellfish or getting infected through cuts in the skin. Most people get infected through cuts, which can cause rapid tissue death if not treated quickly.

People who get sick from eating infected food get stomach cramps and diarrhea. Those infected through cuts first notice red, swollen areas that get worse within hours. If the infection reaches the bloodstream, people can go into shock and develop skin blisters - half of these patients don't survive.

The numbers are scary: 20% of infected people die within two days. Quick medical help is crucial, and doctors need to know if patients have been in the water recently.

Doctors treat patients with powerful antibiotics. Some need surgery to remove dead tissue. Every minute counts - once it starts, the infection spreads quickly.

People with weak immune systems face the highest risk, especially those with liver problems and older adults. But healthy people can also get sick during water activities if they have cuts.

Flooding from storms makes things much worse. Last year, Hurricane Helene's floods pushed the bacteria inland, leading to more cases.

Florida's Health Department says prevention is key: Cover any wounds with waterproof bandages before going in water. Clean new cuts right away. Watch for signs of infection after being in water.