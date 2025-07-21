East Naples Residents Fight Back Against Planned Costco Over Traffic, Safety Worries

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: In an aerial view, the Costco logo is displayed on the exterior of a Costco store on July 11, 2024 in Richmond, California. Costco announced plans to raise membership fees for the first time since 2017 with a $5 jump to $65 a year from $60. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Fierce opposition mounts as East Naples faces the prospect of a new Costco at Collier Boulevard and Rattlesnake Hammock Road. A packed public meeting in February drew 300 concerned citizens who voiced strong objections to the project.

The wholesale store plans estimate 4,500 more cars will pass through the intersection daily.

The site selection raises critical safety concerns. The proposed gas station would sit just 132 feet from an existing 7-Eleven station: far short of the required 500-foot minimum distance between fuel stations. This addition would create a third fuel stop at the busy crossroads.

Medical access stands at risk. Added congestion could block quick routes to Physicians Regional Hospital, which sits near the planned construction site. Each minute counts in emergencies, yet increased traffic threatens vital response times.

The area strains under swift development. Construction crews work on 2,700 new living units just a mile north, while hundreds of houses spring up nearby. This surge in building activity adds pressure to already busy streets.

While not opposed to Costco's presence in their city, locals stress that this specific spot poses too many risks. The impact on their daily lives drives their resistance to this location choice.