Fantastic Four vs. Superman: Why the Real Winner Is Us

If loving both Superman and the Fantastic Four is wrong, then I don’t wanna be right.

The world wants you to pick between Superman and the Fantastic Four, but as a fan of both, I’m here to say... You don’t have to choose.
The Fantastic Four is coming. But you know what really grinds my gears lately? This whole idea that you have to “choose a side” when it comes to superhero movies. Like… Marvel or DC. Not both. What?! Since when did loving superheroes become some kind of sports rivalry? I mean, seriously, you’re telling me I have to pick between Spider-Man and Superman? That’s like picking between pizza and tacos. Why not both?

This Friday, Fantastic Four hits theaters—and I’m beyond hyped. Yeah, I also just saw James Gunn’s new Superman movie and loved every second of it. You know what that means? I’m officially guilty of liking both Marvel and DC. And guess what? I don’t care. You shouldn’t either.

I’ve been reading comics since I was a kid. My dad introduced me to all of it. He grew up on Fantastic Four, but he also loved Superboy. So guess what I read? Both! I grew up on a wild mix of Spider-Man, Batman, Fantastic Four, and Superman. Never once did I think, “Oh no, I can’t like this one because it’s from the other company.” That just never mattered.

Superheroes are superheroes. If the story is good, the action is epic, and the characters are cool, I’m in. Doesn’t matter if it’s Marvel, DC, or a kid with a blanket around his neck jumping off the couch.

And don’t even get me started on how pumped I am for Fantastic Four. Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic? Yes, please. That guy is already a legend—and now he’s stretching all over the screen (even with a mustache)! And I better hear The Thing shout, “It’s clobberin’ time!” or I’m demanding a refund. Just kidding. Kind of.

So here’s what I’m saying: stop picking sides. Bring your DC-loving friends to a Marvel movie. Go see Fantastic Four this weekend, and then go rewatch Superman after. Let’s make this the summer we prove that superheroes are for everyone, no matter what logo is on their chest.

Now excuse me while I buy my popcorn and prepare to get my mind blown. See you at the movies!

