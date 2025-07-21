Fort Myers Launches ‘FixMyFort’ App To Make Infrastructure Reporting Easier and More Open

Fort Myers has unveiled a mobile app and web system that puts power in residents' hands. The free FixMyFort app works on both iPhones and Android phones, making it simple to flag city problems.

"We're thrilled to launch this new feature so that citizens can easily and quickly submit requests that help city staff address and resolve any issues proficiently," said John Lege, assistant city manager, according to WINK News.

Working with tech firm CivicPlus, the city built a system that sends live updates when workers fix reported issues. The app marks a big step forward in connecting people with their local government.

Not into apps? No problem. The city website has a simple "Report A Concern" button right on the front page for quick access.

CivicPlus Vice President Aaron Pierce backed the project's goals. "CivicPlus is committed to providing local governments with innovative solutions, and we're proud to partner with the City of Fort Myers," Pierce said.

This fresh approach streamlines city work. Staff now track and fix problems through one central hub, cutting down on wasted time and missed reports.

The name FixMyFort links to the city's local nickname. For the first time, people can watch their requests move from start to finish, seeing real progress in their community.

The new system cuts through old red tape. Gone are the days of endless phone calls and messy paperwork that used to bog down the repair process.