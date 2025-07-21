It’s 95 Degrees And Starbucks Is Already Teasing Pumpkin Spice
If you're a fan of pumpkin spice, yes, it may be 95 degrees outside, but Starbucks is already teasing the return of the fall favorite.
I have to admit it, I’m a pumpkin spice girl. Lattes, muffins, candles.. you name it. And while we really don't have fall weather here in Florida, the second a cool breeze hits the air, even if that breeze is still 75 degrees, I'm there with a PSL in hand. But this year, Starbucks is bringing pumpkin spice back extra early, like, August early, and I have mixed feelings.
On one hand, I’m excited. You wait all year for that first sip of a pumpkin spice latte. Whether it's iced or hot, there's nothing that like flavor to tell you a new season is here. That cool mornings and Halloween is creeping around the corner. But there's just one thing. And I can't be the only one.
Pumpkin Talk? It's Still 95 Degrees Outside!
Living in Florida at this time of year it's 95 degrees with 80% humidity. So the idea of sipping something pumpkin-flavored in this heat feels...weird. Yes, it's delicious. But it's still fall in a cup and this is not fall. And I get why Starbucks does it. People love it, and the hype is real. To announce a date a month in advance gives people something to look forward to. But sometimes I wish we could hold onto summer just a little longer before rushing headfirst into spooky season.
But while right now I'm just trying to stay cool, I'll also probably be the first in line come August 26. We're just over a month away. The countdown is on.