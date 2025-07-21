It’s 95 Degrees And Starbucks Is Already Teasing Pumpkin Spice

If you're a fan of pumpkin spice, yes, it may be 95 degrees outside, but Starbucks is already teasing the return of the fall favorite.

I have to admit it, I’m a pumpkin spice girl. Lattes, muffins, candles.. you name it. And while we really don't have fall weather here in Florida, the second a cool breeze hits the air, even if that breeze is still 75 degrees, I'm there with a PSL in hand. But this year, Starbucks is bringing pumpkin spice back extra early, like, August early, and I have mixed feelings.

On one hand, I’m excited. You wait all year for that first sip of a pumpkin spice latte. Whether it's iced or hot, there's nothing that like flavor to tell you a new season is here. That cool mornings and Halloween is creeping around the corner. But there's just one thing. And I can't be the only one.

Pumpkin Talk? It's Still 95 Degrees Outside!

Living in Florida at this time of year it's 95 degrees with 80% humidity. So the idea of sipping something pumpkin-flavored in this heat feels...weird. Yes, it's delicious. But it's still fall in a cup and this is not fall. And I get why Starbucks does it. People love it, and the hype is real. To announce a date a month in advance gives people something to look forward to. But sometimes I wish we could hold onto summer just a little longer before rushing headfirst into spooky season.