Marco Island Charity Event Plans To Pack 200,000 Meals for Those in Need

A massive food-packing drive kicks off July 28 at Mango's Dockside Bistro. The goal? Pack 200,000 meals for hungry families across Collier County.

The Happy Hour for Hope runs 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 760 North Collier Blvd. A $20 entry fee gets you appetizers and drink deals at this waterfront spot.

Three local groups want to raise $60,000 for a big packing day on November 8, 2025. Sunrise Rotary, Noontime Rotary, and the Kiwanis Club picked Marco Island Charter Middle School as their base. The teams will work side by side to hit their target.

While guests mingle, Lance Shearer's music will fill the air. Want to try your luck? A 50-50 raffle adds to the night's excitement.

Each packed meal goes straight to food banks in Collier County. From there, families get them at no cost. These monthly get-togethers keep the food supplies flowing for future packing sessions.

The man behind the plan is Neil "Capt. Happy" Snyder. You'll find the bistro tucked away near Smokehouse Bay in the Esplanade area.

Local businesses band together as Friends of Hope to boost fundraising totals. Their big checks add muscle to the cash raised at monthly meetings.