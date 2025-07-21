Pop Star Ariana Grande Sets Sights on 2026 Concert Comeback After Seven-Year Break

After a long pause from live shows, Ariana Grande plans to return to the stage in 2026. She broke the news to fans with a quick Instagram update this summer.

"very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music...!!! it is and has always been my lifeline. there will need to be room made for all of it. it may not look exactly like it did before but i much prefer how it looks in my head. i am having fun," wrote the Wicked star on her Instagram caption.

Her last album, Eternal Sunshine, released in 2024, struck gold with fans. A year later, she put out the deluxe version, Brighter Days Ahead, packed with more fresh tracks. Both albums speak to pain and getting better.

"The loss and grief that you hear in some of the album, some of the heartbreak stuff, there was so much love and transparency. There was something I really wanted to make sure was captured, wasn't like a 'f*ck you' at all and ever," the "Supernatural" singer revealed during an exclusive interview with the Zach Sang show in February 2024.

Between music breaks, she shone bright on screen. Her work in the Wicked musical turned heads at major award shows — from the Golden Globes to the Oscars, where she got Best Supporting Actress nominations.

She also released Brighter Days Ahead, a short film that tells the tale of Peaches, a character who tries to erase the memories of her old lover.

This fall, the sequel Wicked: For Good will air on big screens nationwide on November 21. The film adds to her mix of TV shows, from her start as a child actor on Nickelodeon in Victorious, and then Sam & Cat. Since then, she has acted in several movies, including Don't Look Up in 2021 and Wicked in 2024