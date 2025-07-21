This Day in Top 40 History: July 21
On July 21, 1994, Oasis played their first-ever show in the United States to an intimate crowd of around 500 people. The band released their debut studio album a month later, and by the end of the summer, they became popular in the United States. Now, 31 years later, Oasis is newly reunited and touring the world, playing for millions of fans. Keep reading to learn about other events in Top 40 music history that took place on July 21.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
On July 21, many songs climbed to the top of the Billboard charts, such as:
- 1958: "Hard Headed Woman" by Elvis Presley reached No. 1 on the Billboard Best Sellers in Stores chart. The song held the top spot for two weeks.
- 1973: Jim Croce's single "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown" went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
- 1987: Madonna released her dance-pop single, "Who's That Girl." The song accompanied her film of the same name and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 2023: The accompanying soundtrack to the Barbie movie was released. It included hits from Lizzo, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish, who won a GRAMMY for her song, "What Was I Made For."
Notable Recordings and Performances
Recordings lay the groundwork, while live performances cement an artist's place in music history. Some of the most memorable recordings and performances associated with July 21 include:
- 1969: At Abbey Road Studios, The Beatles recorded "Come Together" in a single day. The song is the opening track on the band's album Abbey Road.
- 1971: Black Sabbath released their third album, Master of Reality, which reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album was certified double platinum.
- 1976: KISS released The Originals, a rerelease of their first three albums. It reached No. 36 on the Billboard 200.
- 1987: Guns N' Roses released their debut album, Appetite for Destruction. The album didn't achieve commercial success until the following year, but now it's one of the best-selling albums of all time, with over 30 million copies sold.
- 1990: Over 200,000 fans attended a benefit concert on the west side of the Berlin Wall. Musicians included Sinead O'Connor, Joni Mitchell, Cyndi Lauper, and Roger Waters from Pink Floyd.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music industry never stays static for long, and July 21 has seen many changes and challenges, including:
- 1999: MP3.com went public and was valued at over $6 billion. However, because the website allowed people to download music for free, it was sued by multiple record companies.
- 2015: Drake didn't promote Meek Mill's new album, Dreams Worth More Than Money. In response, Meek Mill accused Drake of hiring people to write his songs for him, which kicked off a feud between the two rappers.
July 21 has been a notable day in Top 40 music history, marked by several chart-topping hits, album releases, and memorable performances.