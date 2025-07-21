This Day in Top 40 History: July 21

On July 21, 1994, Oasis played their first-ever show in the United States to an intimate crowd of around 500 people. The band released their debut studio album a month later, and by the end of the summer, they became popular in the United States. Now, 31 years later, Oasis is newly reunited and touring the world, playing for millions of fans. Keep reading to learn about other events in Top 40 music history that took place on July 21.