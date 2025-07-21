US-41 Roadwork in Fort Myers Drags Past Five Months, Won’t Finish Until Late 2025

Construction on US-41's median in North Fort Myers has stretched far past its planned five-week timeline. The left lanes have stayed blocked since January 2024, causing daily backups.

"That's a long area of road, a big stretch, and it's just hard," said Mike Fleming, according to WINK News.

Workers have built three-quarters of the new median from the Caloosahatchee River to SR 78. They've also added key drainage parts throughout the stretch.

Night crews now tackle the underground work, said FDOT's Patricia Pichette. This includes moving pipes and adding storm drains when traffic is lighter.

"I was there January or so. They were tearing it up, and then it seemed like everything stopped," Fleming said. "I haven't seen anybody there, and I go up and down this road [on] daily errands and stuff."

The updates aim to cut down crashes and speed up traffic. New walk signals will go in near Pondella Road and Mariana Avenue. The road will get new pavement too.

George Rain works at a nearby shop. "Sometimes it gets frustrating if you forget something, you have to go back twice."

The middle lanes should open by fall 2024. Then work shifts to the outer lanes. The whole job won't end until late 2025.

At night, crews dig under the road while orange markers guide cars through safe zones. Most heavy work happens after dark to keep cars moving in daylight.

Soon, inside lanes will open as outside lanes close. This marks the last big phase of work.