Adam Levine Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Wife Behati Prinsloo

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine just proved that love is stronger than some very public screenshots of text messages. This week, Levine and his supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. In true Adam-and-Behati fashion, they kept things sweet and stylish.

Adam Levine: “My Favorite Person in the World”

The “Sugar” singer greeted the model with a photo of his wife wearing a white cowboy hat while drinking and petting a dog. The rocker captioned the post with “Happy anniversary to my favorite person in the world.”

Prinsloo, on the other hand, has posted several photos of them over the years. She wrote in the caption, “My person for life!!! 11 years today! @adamlevine deep sea baby….”

Levine and Prinsloo’s Relationship Timeline

Levine and Prinsloo started dating in May 2012 and got married on July 19, 2014, with Levine’s long-time friend Jonah Hill officiating. The couple had their first daughter, Dusty Rose, in 2016, followed by Grace in 2018. In January 2023, they had their first son.

In September 2022, Maroon 5’s frontman was accused by Sumner Stroh, a model (clearly, he has a type), of cheating on Prinsloo with her. DMs and text messages were presented as evidence. He denied having an affair but admitted he“crossed” the line.

Stroh said (via BuzzFeed), “I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive, and I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in ‘the scene’ like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

She also shared the alleged DMs between the two, with the infamous message of Levine asking her if she’s okay with him naming his future child after her.

In a statement he posted on his Instagram story (via Billboard), Levine said, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”