Good Mood Ranch Faces Closure: Legal Fight Over Zoning Puts Popular Animal Sanctuary at Risk

A zoning dispute threatens to shut down Good Mood Ranch, as Collier County officials hand the owners a 60-day notice to correct violations or face closure.

The animal sanctuary, which brings kids and rescued animals together, has drawn scrutiny from county inspectors. Over three years, they've flagged five code issues about permits and land use rules.

"Ranches, like petting ranches, like zoos, like this. I feel like it's a good experience for kids, and there's not a lot in Florida," said Lilly Ballard, a ranch visitor, per WINK News.

For two years, the Goemaere family has run this sanctuary with care and dedication. When accusations of animal neglect surfaced, veterinary checks proved all creatures were in good health.

"We rescue baby cows that we bottle feed, and the milk is costly so that we can make money on these calves," said Luc Goemaere. "That's why we do this agritourism, to support the farm, because on that rescue calves, we're losing money, but we love them."