Grimaldi’s Pizzeria in Fort Myers Shut Down Due to Rat Problem

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation shut down Grimaldi's Pizzeria at Bell Tower on July 18, 2025. The Fort Myers eatery failed inspection when workers spotted rat droppings scattered across the kitchen.

The inspection team found clear signs of an infestation. FOX 4 got pictures showing mousetraps dotting the prep stations and storage spots.

But rats weren't the only problem plaguing the pizza spot. Workers couldn't reach handwashing stations, and grimy utensils sat mixed with clean ones. Food prep surfaces stayed unwashed between uses.