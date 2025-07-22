Lehigh Acres Nonprofit Helps Local Students Get Ready for School

Sacred Souls Sanctuary hosted its fifth back-to-school giveaway at First Baptist Church on July 19, 2025. Students in need received essential items for the upcoming school year.

"Kids need sneakers, socks, school uniforms, underwear and T-shirts, sanitizer and masks for their book bags, and flashlights for when they wait at the bus stop," said Maryann Smith-Jackson, founder of Sacred Soul Sanctuary Inc., according to WINK News.

Starting at 10 a.m., pre-registered students picked up stocked backpacks and new clothes. Medical staff offered physicals on-site. Between activities, kids burned energy in a bounce house while snacks kept everyone fueled.

Smith-Jackson shifted the focus this year based on student feedback. "Last year, I had an issue. Miss Mary Ann, I need a uniform. Ms. Mary Ann, I need some undies. Ms. Mary Ann, I need some socks. So this year I've geared more to the necessities for the children."

Pastor Jerome Anderson shared his thoughts on the event's purpose. "It's heartbreaking to see children in need, people in need, but we live in a tough society, so we think it's very important to give them that hope beyond food, beyond clothing, and that hope is in Jesus Christ."

Students painted a retired school bus during the event. Their artwork will stay as a lasting display for the community.