FSW Rolls Out Free Teacher Training Program To Help Fill Education Staff Shortages

Starting this August, Florida SouthWestern State College will launch a no-cost path to teaching. Three students will mix hands-on work with degree studies to fill critical gaps in local schools.

A $500,000 grant backs this initiative, which is part of a bigger $5 million push across Florida.

Current teaching aides can step into full teaching roles through this two-year track. Working next to skilled mentors, they'll build real skills without the burden of tuition costs that block many from the field.

FSW's education experts joined forces with Imagine Schools staff to build this program. While studying online for their teaching degree, students will put skills to work at Imagine School at North Port.