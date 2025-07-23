ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Justin Bieber Could Head Back to Australia After Three-Year Break from Touring

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Talk of Justin Bieber's return to Australian stages started when 6PR Perth radio hosts shared news about his seventh album, Swag, which was released on July 11.

"Rumour has it that with the release of his new album Swag, pop icon Justin Bieber will announce an Australian tour... he will make his way to Perth," claimed hosts Millsy and Karl, as reported by Daily Mail.

When asked about shows down under, Frontier Touring, who managed his canceled dates three years back, stated they had "no information on any potential local tour plans," as noted in Rolling Stone.

"We are aware that Justin Bieber has decided to take a break from touring and wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first," Frontier Touring said in their statement, as reported by Daily Mail.

Back in 2022, the "Baby" star cut his tour short. Doctors found he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left parts of his face paralyzed.

"After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better (sic)," Bieber wrote on Instagram then, thanking fans for their support.

Sources hint at his itch to perform again. "He needs to perform. What is his game plan? He's going to have to figure out what's next, unless he wants to be a stay-at-home dad while his wife is running her billion-dollar company," a source told Page Six.

Swag was his first release since Justice in 2021. The fresh album has 21 songs and mix in collabs from Gunna, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, and Marvin Winans.

Fans can't get enough — it's broken records as this year's most-streamed album worldwide. The record crushed global pop streaming records on different music platforms for 2025.

Though new music often means tour dates will follow, no one from Bieber's camp has confirmed any official plans to hit the road.

