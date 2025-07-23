ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Sun City Center Man Takes Home $2M Florida Lottery Prize

A life-changing scratch-off ticket turned Raul Torres Arroyo into Florida’s newest millionaire. The 45-year-old Sun City Center man struck it rich at a Fort Myers Wawa store. On April 24,…

Rebecca Allen
Florida Lottery scratch offs
Geno Knight/BBGI

A life-changing scratch-off ticket turned Raul Torres Arroyo into Florida's newest millionaire. The 45-year-old Sun City Center man struck it rich at a Fort Myers Wawa store. On April 24, he walked into the Lottery's Fort Myers office to claim his prize.

Instead of waiting for yearly payments, Torres Arroyo picked the quick cash option — $1,195,000 after taxes. His winning ticket was a $10 ULTIMATE VIP CA$HWORD scratch-off.

This scratch-off series features $185 million in prizes. Players hunt for eight top awards worth $2 million each, with one in every 3.37 tickets winning something.

The upcoming Florida Lottery drawing is set for this Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. and features an estimated jackpot of $18 million.

lottery
Rebecca AllenWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
