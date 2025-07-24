It's one of my favorite weeks of the year, Shark Week, but if real sharks are a little too much for you, here are 5 sharks in movies we love, fear and can't stop watching.

For the 37th year, Shark Week is back. And like clockwork, we’re glued to the screen, equal parts awe and anxiety, as these powerful predators glide through the depths of the ocean. I've always been fascinated by sharks. As critical as they are to the ocean's ecosystem, unfortunately they do attack and they often get more of a reputation for that than anything else. Of course living here in Florida, it hits even closer to home as there have been stories of attacks in the news lately. So maybe watching real life tales of sharks is a little too real, but there are 5 sharks in movies that we love, fear and can't stop watching.

5 Sharks We Love, Fear And Can’t Stop Watching

Bruce- Jaws

The original movie shark that made everyone afraid to go back in the water. Bruce isn't just iconic, he defined shark fear in pop culture. Mechanical or not, that theme music still gives people chills.

Bruce- Finding Nemo

“Fish are friends, not food.” This great white with an Aussie accent is a such a lovable guy, showing us that even sharks are trying their best not to be the bad guys.

Lenny- Shark Tale

A vegetarian shark with a sweet heart and zero killer instinct, Lenny not only flips the scary shark stereotype on its head, but makes us laugh while doing it.

King Shark- The Suicide Squad

Equal parts terrifying and adorable, King Shark is a humanoid eating machine, but you can't help but like him. He’s proof that even the scariest looking creatures might just want a friend.

Destiny- Finding Dory