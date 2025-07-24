ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Costco’s East Naples Plans Run Into Trouble Over Gas Station Spacing Rules

Rebecca Allen
CHICAGO - MAY 26: Shoppers leave the Costco Store May 26, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. Costco reported today an increase of six percent in third quarter profits over the same period last year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

County officials postponed their vote on Costco's East Naples gas station plans. The delay stems from incomplete market data and local pushback because the proposed pumps sit just 132 feet from a 7-Eleven station, which is below the county's 500-foot rule.

The store would take up 162,671 square feet at the corner of Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Collier Boulevard. Plans show 24 fuel stations spread across 26 acres of shopping space, just north of the medical center.

"My major issue is the 500-foot waiver for the gas station. I don't believe they qualify for that waiver," said Milton Spokojny, an out-of-state attorney who lives in Collier County, according to Fox 4 News.

While most of the project got approval, the gas station decision waits until September. The commission approved some deviations, but is requiring a few additional things, like more landscaping, the removal of a Costco sign on the south-facing area of the building, and a bus stop addition. These changes aim to address community worries.

Costco's spokesperson Brad Wester stressed the gas station's importance. "This is a unified development plan and it's always been that way. So, the gas goes with the store," he said per Gulfshore Business.

The project must still receive final approval from the Collier County Board of Commissioners, who will review the Planning Commission's decision.

Rebecca AllenWriter
