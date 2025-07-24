ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
It’s hard to think about anything fall-related when it feels like it’s 1000 degrees outside, but just when you thought pumpkin spice was coming early to Starbucks, Dunkin has them…

It's hard to think about anything fall-related when it feels like it's 1000 degrees outside, but just when you thought pumpkin spice was coming early to Starbucks, Dunkin has them beat.

We heard earlier this week that pumpkin spice will officially be in Starbucks stores in August 26. Don't get me wrong, I love pumpkin spice. I drink it in my coffee, get the cold foam for on top of iced coffee, eat all the treats and buy all the candles. But to me, August just seems a little too early. At first I thought maybe I thought that way because August in Florida is still extremely hot. I know not everywhere else has the same weather as us. But as a girl from Chicago, who also lived in North Dakota for a bit, it's still hot there too! And let's not forget to mention that the first day of fall isn't until September 22. But if you think August 26 is early, pumpkin will be at Dunkin even earlier.

The fall menu at Dunkin has been leaked online and it looks like if you're a pumpkin spice lover, you won't have to wait even another full month. Because on August 20, it's back at the place America runs on.

If the leak is accurate, in addition to the pumpkin spice signature latte, also coming out on August 20 will be a cereal n' milk latte, a mixed berry daydream refresher and a candy bar signature latte. New food items rolling out that day include chipotle loaded hash browns, a kreme delight donut and iced pumpkin loaf.

Of course, even though it does seem a bit early, I'm sure I'll be there on release day. And it will be delicious.

Marija
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
