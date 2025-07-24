Multiple School Supply Drives Launch Across Southwest Florida

Free backpacks and supplies await students at seven giveaway events across Southwest Florida from late July through early August. Each site offers vital classroom tools to those in need.

Premier Mobile Health Services kicks off the first collection drive until July 28. The Salvation Army will collect supplies at two Naples Walmart stores on July 26. The Fort Myers Skatium will give away supplies to the first 2,000 kids ages 5-12 on July 27.

The United Way is also organizing school supply drives in Glades and Hendry counties at Christ Central LaBelle on July 26, Doyle Conner Building on July 28, and John Boy Auditorium on July 30.

Kids who stop by Mount Hermon Church for health screenings on Aug. 2 will walk away with new school gear.