ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Multiple School Supply Drives Launch Across Southwest Florida

Free backpacks and supplies await students at seven giveaway events across Southwest Florida from late July through early August. Each site offers vital classroom tools to those in need. Premier…

Rebecca Allen
Backpack and school supplies: books, notepad, felt-tip pens, scissors on brown wooden table
Getty Royalty Free

Free backpacks and supplies await students at seven giveaway events across Southwest Florida from late July through early August. Each site offers vital classroom tools to those in need.

Premier Mobile Health Services kicks off the first collection drive until July 28. The Salvation Army will collect supplies at two Naples Walmart stores on July 26. The Fort Myers Skatium will give away supplies to the first 2,000 kids ages 5-12 on July 27.

The United Way is also organizing school supply drives in Glades and Hendry counties at Christ Central LaBelle on July 26, Doyle Conner Building on July 28, and John Boy Auditorium on July 30.

Kids who stop by Mount Hermon Church for health screenings on Aug. 2 will walk away with new school gear.

Premier Mobile Health's Amazon list makes it easy to donate online by sending backpacks, drives, art supplies or paper straight to students who need them.

Back To School
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Lee County Parks Opens Gates for Free Weekend in July Celebration
Local NewsLee County Parks Opens Gates for Free Weekend in July CelebrationRebecca Allen
Fort Myers Beach Kicks Off Mullet-Throwing Contest and Pub Crawl to Boost Summer Business
Local NewsFort Myers Beach Kicks Off Mullet-Throwing Contest and Pub Crawl to Boost Summer BusinessRebecca Allen
CHICAGO - MAY 26: Shoppers leave the Costco Store May 26, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. Costco reported today an increase of six percent in third quarter profits over the same period last year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Local NewsCostco’s East Naples Plans Run Into Trouble Over Gas Station Spacing RulesRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect