The Curious Case of Booger’s Birthday Month and Balloons

I don’t know if it’s annoying or endearing that a grown man still needs balloons for his birthday. But here we are. Tomorrow is Booger’s actual birthday, and yes, I said “actual” because he’s been celebrating all month long. I should know—I’ve been Booger’s unofficial caretaker for years now, and every year, I swear he becomes a little more like a real-life Benjamin Button. He’s aging backwards. Not in looks (sorry, Boog), but in behavior.

The man has fully embraced this idea of a “birthday month.” You know the type—constantly reminding you that this month is special because, once upon a time, the universe gifted us with their presence. And while I’ll admit Booger is one of a kind, by week three of hearing “It’s my birthday month!” every single day, I start wondering if I’m more excited for his birthday… or just for it to finally be over.

Booger's Birthday Balloons:

Now, we are throwing him a birthday bash at karaoke night, and yes, I’ll be there. But Booger made one very specific, very Booger request: balloons. He wants balloons. Not cake, not a big gift, not a new mic to scream into—just balloons. He’s been telling everyone that all he wants this year are some good old-fashioned, colorful balloons. I mean, what are we—five?

I don’t think I even cared about balloons when I was twelve, let alone now. But for some reason, Booger still does. And the more I think about it, the more I realize… it’s kind of sweet. Here’s a grown man in his 40s who knows what brings him joy. Balloons. That’s it. That’s the list. Maybe we could all take a page from Booger’s book and start finding happiness in the simple stuff again.

So tomorrow night, we celebrate. With karaoke, cupcakes, and yes—plenty of balloons. To everyone out there born in this wild, hot month of July—I hope you had a great birthday month. And I hope somebody in your life is just annoyed enough—I mean, cares enough—to get you a balloon or two.