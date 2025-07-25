Chef Kaysen Opens Three Restaurants, Drops Two Books This Fall

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Rebecca Allen
This fall marks a significant milestone for Gavin Kaysen, as he launches three new spots while releasing two books. His first move outside Minnesota takes him to Naples, Florida.

"You see a lot of things that can go right and a lot of things that could go wrong," Kaysen said per KARE 11. "You learn from both."

In Minnesota, he runs Spoon and Stable, Demi, and Mara at the Minneapolis Four Seasons. 

His new books target two groups. One shares meals for home cooks, while The Synergy Series shows his work teaching new chefs. Book sales help fund the Ment'or group.

Many who trained under him now lead kitchens. Past students Yia Vang, Diane Moua, Eric Pham, and James Beard winners Adam and Jeanie Ritter shine in their own right. 

"I don't take credit for their success," he points out. "They've done it on their own. I think we just helped give them a stage to stand on."

Between work, he spends time with his three kids. "I don't think about work-life balance. I aim for work-life harmony. My work brings joy. Watching my kids play games brings joy too."

His past work spans top kitchens worldwide. At 27, he helped earn a Michelin star working under Daniel Boulud at Cafe Boulud. He also won Food & Wine's Best New Chef in 2007, plus James Beard awards Rising Star Chef in 2008 and Best Chef: Midwest in 2018.

Foods
Rebecca Allen
