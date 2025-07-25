Kygo Concert Film Coming to Theaters Worldwide in SCREENX Format

A groundbreaking concert film of Kygo's show will premiere in theaters on September 26. The anticipated Kygo: Back at the Bowl film uses CJ 4DPLEX's SCREENX format and 4DX effects to put viewers right in the middle of the action.

Shot with 18 cameras in crisp 8K, the film captures every beat of the packed Hollywood Bowl show. Sam Wrench, who won an Emmy and earned a GRAMMY nomination for his work on Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Billie Eilish Live at the O2, took charge behind the cameras.

"I'm so excited for fans to experience the magic of last fall's Hollywood Bowl show in this immersive SCREENX and 4DX experience," said Kygo, as reported by PR Newswire.

Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX America, also spoke up, saying: "We're proud to collaborate with Sam Wrench and Kygo's team at Palm Tree Pictures on this incredible concert film. The energy of a live show is unparalleled, and the panoramic visuals of SCREENX's 270-degree format brings that atmosphere to life."

Star power fills the stage throughout the show. Grammy-winning artist Ryan Tedder steps up for the first-ever live take of "Chasing Paradise." Ava Max brings fresh fire to "Whatever" from Kygo's newest self-titled album. You can watch the crowd go wild while he performs hits like "Higher Love" and "It Ain't Me" from the Kygo World Tour.

Want to see all the action as soon as it drops? Fans can catch the film in 435 SCREENX venues across 40 countries. For the full sensory blast, 775 theaters in 70 countries offer the 4DX experience.

The SCREENX setup wraps images across three walls, putting you inside the show. With 4DX, you'll feel 21 different effects — seats shake, mist sprays, wind blows, and scents fill the air in time with each song.

The guest appearances set to feature in the film include several big names. Zara Larsson joins Kygo for a live performance of their 2020 hit "Like It Is." Justin Jesso, Parson James, and Calum Scott will feature in the film, too.

Next of Kin Content joined forces with CJ 4DPLEX and Palm Tree Pictures to bring this vision to life. Other key minds behind the project include Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, Myles Shear, Mike Hoerner, Sarah Lieberman, Mike Antinoro, Jun Bang, Don Savant, Paul Hyo Kim, and Greg Drobnick.