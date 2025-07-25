ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Lee County Makes Back to School Easy with Free Drive‑Thru Supply Giveaway

Load up the kids and roll on through! Lee County’s Drive‑Thru Back‑to‑School Bash is serving up free backpacks, school supplies, and zero stress for families this August!

Budman
Lee County is hosting a free back to School event on August 9 to give kids backpacks and school supplies.
(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Whether you like it or not, back to school season is rolling in hot like a Florida summer. And let’s be real — going back to school isn’t always easy. There’s planning, shopping, last-minute running around, and the big one — making sure your kid has everything on that school supply list that somehow keeps getting longer every year.

But don’t stress — Lee County Parks & Recreation is coming to the rescue with one of the coolest events of the summer: the Drive-Thru Back-to-School Bash! I know, right? Drive-thru and back to school in the same sentence? Now you’re speaking my language.

The event goes down on Saturday, August 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at Veterans Park Recreation Center, located at 55 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres. And get this — it’s totally free. Families can just pull up, stay in the car (yes, you can keep your AC blasting), and get hooked up with a backpack full of school supplies. No need to park, no long lines under the blazing sun, no hassle. It’s basically the Chick-fil-A of school prep.

Back to School Rules:

But here’s the catch — backpacks are first come, first served, and the kids gotta be in the car to get one. So don’t try showing up solo to score extras for your cousin’s neighbor’s nephew.

And shoutout to the awesome community partners making it all possible: Florida Blue, Healthy Start, CASCOLA, City Takers SWFL, Lehigh Cavaliers Domino & Community Club, and Moose Lodge 2266. They’re the real MVPs helping get kids set up for success this school year.

Got questions? Hit up Veterans Park Rec Center at 239-533-7530. Or for all things parks-related, visit leeparks.org or follow @leeparksandrecreation on Facebook and Instagram.

So if you’re a parent, guardian, this is your sign — load up the kids and cruise through the Back-to-School Bash. Because if you’re gonna tackle back-to-school chaos, you might as well do it drive-thru style.

Budman
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
