Love On The Spectrum Star Coming To Fort Myers Beach

Marija
(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

August 29 is Jimmy Buffett Day and also on that day a Love On The Spectrum star will be coming to Margaritaville Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach.

Love on the Spectrum has captured hearts because it offers something rare on reality TV: authenticity. If you haven't seen it, the show follows people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating. It's so pure and sweet that you can't help rooting for every single person on the show. It's refreshing to see love portrayed in a way that isn’t overly produced or dramatized. Instead, we get honest moments of vulnerability, joy and a bit of awkwardness too. And a very popular star of the show is coming to Fort Myers Beach.

On August 29 Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach is supporting My Autism Connection. MAC is a non-profit based in Fort Myers that provides a community of support for autistic adults. In fact, Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach earned its Autism Double-Checked Certification earlier this year. The day kicks off at 10am with a Carnival of Fun on the Sunset Terrace and in the Compass Rose Ballroom. There will be games, activities, crafts, plus an appearance by Madison Marilla from Love on the Spectrum. There will also be drink specials throughout the weekend with $1 from each drink sale to support MAC.

You can continue to support MAC, Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach will be offering a "Keep the Party Going” special. From August 1-September 25, if you stay two nights you'll get 20%, plus two special edition commemorative cups. And $5 from each room night sold under this package will benefit MAC.

For more information on My Autism Connection, click here

AutismFort Myers Beachlove on the spectrumMargaritaville
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
