ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Kittens Are Taking Over Lee County: Bring One Home with Free Adoption

Warning: attending this event may result in leaving with a new furry roommate who thinks your shoelaces are toys.

Budman
Lee County Domestic Animal Services is hosting a free kitten adoption event on August 7 to help find loving homes for adorable kittens.
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

If you’ve ever dreamed of having your own tiny, fluffy ball of chaos and cuteness, this is your moment. Right now, Lee County Domestic Animal Services is bursting with kittens! Not literally, of course. Kittens and water don’t mix, but they are hosting a special adoption event to help these little ones find loving homes.

Mark your calendar! On Thursday, August 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can meet them at the Miromar Outreach Center (that’s 10801 Corkscrew Road, Suite 190 in Estero). The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Animal Services to make it all happen. Even better? Adoption fees are waived with an approved application. So yes, you could walk away with a new best friend for free.

Now, this isn’t just about snapping cute Instagram pics (though let’s be real, you’re totally doing that). More importantly, it’s about giving these kittens a safe, cozy place to grow up. Kitten season is still in full swing, and shelters like Lee County’s are overflowing with tiny meowers who need homes ASAP. Some are orange, some are black, and some look like mini tigers—but all of them are looking for someone to love.

How to Adopt Kittens:

Want to skip the line? Head to WWW.LeeLostPets.com and fill out your adoption application ahead of time. While you’re at it, check out @leeanimalservices on Instagram or Facebook for a preview of the cuteness in store. Fair warning: you might end up scrolling for hours.

So if you’ve got room in your heart (and your house) for a furry little friend with big eyes and even bigger energy, come find your match on August 7. You’ll be helping your community, supporting local animal services, and most importantly, you’ll gain a buddy who thinks you’re the greatest human alive. Sounds like a win-win to us.

AnimalsCatsKittensPets
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
Baby leatherback turtles hatchlings traveling towards the beach in Trinidad and Tobago at sunset
Local NewsBeachgoers Asked To Help Protect Baby Sea Turtles on Fort Myers BeachRebecca Allen
Margaritaville
Local NewsMargaritaville Resort Hosts ‘Carnival of Fun’ on Jimmy Buffett DayRebecca Allen
Naples Restaurant, The Black Eyed Pig, Closes After Owner’s Death
Local NewsNaples Restaurant, The Black Eyed Pig, Closes After Owner’s DeathRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect