Kittens Are Taking Over Lee County: Bring One Home with Free Adoption

If you’ve ever dreamed of having your own tiny, fluffy ball of chaos and cuteness, this is your moment. Right now, Lee County Domestic Animal Services is bursting with kittens! Not literally, of course. Kittens and water don’t mix, but they are hosting a special adoption event to help these little ones find loving homes.

Mark your calendar! On Thursday, August 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can meet them at the Miromar Outreach Center (that’s 10801 Corkscrew Road, Suite 190 in Estero). The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Animal Services to make it all happen. Even better? Adoption fees are waived with an approved application. So yes, you could walk away with a new best friend for free.

Now, this isn’t just about snapping cute Instagram pics (though let’s be real, you’re totally doing that). More importantly, it’s about giving these kittens a safe, cozy place to grow up. Kitten season is still in full swing, and shelters like Lee County’s are overflowing with tiny meowers who need homes ASAP. Some are orange, some are black, and some look like mini tigers—but all of them are looking for someone to love.

How to Adopt Kittens:

Want to skip the line? Head to WWW.LeeLostPets.com and fill out your adoption application ahead of time. While you’re at it, check out @leeanimalservices on Instagram or Facebook for a preview of the cuteness in store. Fair warning: you might end up scrolling for hours.