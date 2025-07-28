Margaritaville Resort Hosts ‘Carnival of Fun’ on Jimmy Buffett Day

The Fort Myers Beach Margaritaville Beach Resort will host the Carnival of Fun on Aug. 29. This four-hour event supports My Autism Connection, which aids adults with autism. The timing marks the brand's Day of Service on Jimmy Buffett Day.

Guests can join activities at the Sunset Terrace and Compass Rose Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event mixes games with craft stations and sensory experiences. Each special-cup drink purchase sends $1 to support the nonprofit's work.

"Our goal is to empower members to become more self-reliant, connected, and successful in their everyday lives," said Sandra Worth, founder and executive director at My Autism Connection, according to Priority Marketing.

Netflix star Madison Marilla from Love on the Spectrum will attend. At 27, she runs Madizen, crafting unique jewelry pieces by hand.

A special package offer runs Aug. 1 through Sept. 25. Guests who book the "Keep the Party Going" package save 20% on two nights and get two special edition commemorative event cups. For each night booked, $5 goes to My Autism Connection.

Since 2012, My Autism Connection has stepped in where high school support ends. They teach work skills and build social bonds across Southwest Florida.