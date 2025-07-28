Naples Restaurant, The Black Eyed Pig, Closes After Owner’s Death

A beloved Naples eatery closed on July 26, 2025. The Black Eyed Pig's final service comes in the wake of owner Carl Osburn's death and financial strain.

The spot turned into more than just a place to eat. "Just kind of wandered in, the food was great and the people made you stay," said Tim Bauer, according to Fox 4.

Workers shared raw, heartfelt words about their time at the restaurant. Many called Osburn their finest boss ever. The kitchen staff and servers bonded through working their shifts together.

His fiancée, Wendy Easton, spoke about the impact of his absence. "There isn't one word, he was my rock," she said. The decision to close came after careful thought about running things without his guidance.

Guests recalled Osburn's special touch with people. "I think that was Carl's gift, he connected people," Bauer said. Patrons praised the late owner's spirit and business sense.

This marks the end of a long run serving Naples diners. "It's time to put it to bed and thank Carl for everything he gave to it, it's just time," Easton said with a mix of sadness and acceptance.