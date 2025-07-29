Cape Coral Opens $10.3M Crystal Lake Park With Beach and Water Access

North Cape's newest attraction, Crystal Lake Park, opened its gates last Friday. The $10.3 million site transforms a once-empty plot at 4307 NW 36th St. into a water-centered gathering spot.

Visitors can now swim at the sandy beach or push off from launch points in boats and small watercraft. The clear waters stretch out beneath towering palms, creating a striking backdrop for outdoor activities.

Officials cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark the occasion. The project stayed within its $10,293,147 budget — funds that came through the Parks GO Bond initiative.