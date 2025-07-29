Ed Sheeran Keeps 24-Hour Security for Family After Kidnapping Threats

Ed Sheeran has put strict protection in place for his loved ones. This comes after threats and break-in attempts at their Suffolk property.

"It's things that people don't really even take into account. Like kidnap threats and s**t like that. We've had attempted break-ins, things left on my car. It's way more sinister than just fans turning up and wanting selfies," expressed Sheeran about his concerning fan encounters on Australia's 60 Minutes show.

He has security watching his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and their young daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, day and night. The kids, currently only 4 and 3 years old, will always need constant protection, according to the star's sentiments.

"We have a level of security that probably won't change until I pass away. That's just our life now," the "Shape of You" singer lamented.

He's even gotten into fights with fans who try to take pictures of the kids. "I've had some real arguments before. I'm fine with taking pictures, but I just think it's weird with a four-year-old and a three-year-old," he pointed out.

Past incidents at his home pushed him to boost security. On Louis Theroux's podcast earlier this year, he shared: "I have like 24-hour security on my house, I have security with my kids, I have security with me, I have security with my wife, just because there've been a couple of weird things over the years that have happened."

What others consider simple family time has turned complex for his family. Ed says he can't take his children anywhere without protection nearby. "I can't take them to zoos or parks or anything really without someone trying to film them," he said.

On his most recent appearance on the talk show, he candidly admitted wishing for a more "normal" life for his family. "To be within the public sphere, you have to take it all, the good and the bad. But I think I would definitely want a more normal life for my kids."

Yet, the music plays on. His next album, Play, is set to drop on September 12. Throughout this August, he'll rock stages in different parts of Europe before heading to the US for a final show in Las Vegas on September 20. This run marks the end of his three-year Mathematics Tour, which drew massive crowds.

Next up, his Loop Tour will hit Australia and New Zealand with 11 shows starting January 2026. Fans can catch him first in Auckland, New Zealand, with the final show set for Adelaide, Australia, on March 5.